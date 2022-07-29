CROWN POINT - Oscar Petrassi, age 79, late of Crown Point formerly of Dyer and the East Side, passed away July 25, 2022. Loving father of John (late Misty) Petrassi, Lisa (Jason) Zimmerman, late Susan (late Dave) Negrelli, Leslie Petrassi, and Oscar Petrassi Jr. Cherished grandfather of 21 and great-grandfather of seven. Dearest son of the late Fiore and the late Maria Petrassi. Dear brother of Carmine (late Rose), Dario (Anna), Domenic (June), late Nikola (late Elvira) Petrassi, and late Rosina (David) Almendarez. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Oscar was a retired employee of Cargill Co.