Oscar Petrassi
CROWN POINT - Oscar Petrassi, age 79, late of Crown Point formerly of Dyer and the East Side, passed away July 25, 2022. Loving father of John (late Misty) Petrassi, Lisa (Jason) Zimmerman, late Susan (late Dave) Negrelli, Leslie Petrassi, and Oscar Petrassi Jr. Cherished grandfather of 21 and great-grandfather of seven. Dearest son of the late Fiore and the late Maria Petrassi. Dear brother of Carmine (late Rose), Dario (Anna), Domenic (June), late Nikola (late Elvira) Petrassi, and late Rosina (David) Almendarez. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Oscar was a retired employee of Cargill Co.
Visitation on Sunday, July 31, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 9:45 a.m. from the Elmwood Funeral Chapel, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John to St. Joseph Church, Dyer, IN. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Entombment Holy Cross Mausoleum. For more information, please call 219-365-3474.