Oscar Schultz, passed away July 21, 2018. Born to Richard and Sophie of Lansing, Illinois on May 21, 1925. Married to Alice Puskarich of Lake Station, IN; two stepsons: Dennis Puskarich of IN, wife Linda, David Puskarich of MI, wife Gloria; three grandsons: Alan, Nicholas and Brian Puskarich; and three great grandchildren: Mia, Emmalyn, and Harper. Oscar was preceded in death by Art Schultz and Richard Schultz; sister, Clara Siegert and Laura Mills; brother, Chris (Pat) Schultz of IN; sister, Gladys Franklin of Lansing, Illinois. Oscar was a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday, July 27, 2018 at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois from 9;00 to 11:00 AM, followed by services at 11:00AM, with Deacon Jim Renwick officiating. Oscar will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, Illinois.
He served in WWII in the 88 Infantry Combat Division. Awarded two purple Hearts and two Bronze Stars and others. He proudly served his country and was a disabled Veteran. Oscar loved fishing and enjoyed being out in his yard. Oscar worked for American Brick of Munster, Indiana for many years and retired from Nagle Pumps in Chicago, Heights, IL. He was loved by many and he will be truly missed.