EAST CHICAGO, IN - Otha Lee Walker, 78, of East Chicago, IN departed this life into eternity Saturday, January 25, 2020 at home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:00 PM at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main St., East Chicago, IN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Rev. Dr. J.C. Wade, Jr., officiating.