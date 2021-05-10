SCHERERVILLE, IN - Otis V. Cochran Jr., age 88, of Schererville, IN, passed away peacefully Friday, May 7, 2021. Beloved husband of Dorothy K. Cochran, nee Mullins. Loving father of Otis (Dianne) Cochran, William (Dana) Cochran, Kathy Marie (William) Wachter, and the late Michael Cochran. Proud grandpa of four, and one late granddaughter; and great-grandpa of three. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Otis V. Sr. and Mildred Cochran; one brother; and three sisters.

Visitation Tuesday, May 11, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. (masks please) Prayer service Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. from SMITS FUNERAL HOME 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN, to St. Michael the Archangel Church (masks required) One E. Wilhelm St. Schererville, IN, for a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, with Rev. Marty Dobrzynski officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery – Merrillville, IN. Memorial donations to Hospice of the Calumet Area or St. Michael the Archangel Good Samaritans, greatly appreciated. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or we encourage you to leave a condolence for the family on our online guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com