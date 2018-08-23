EAST CHICAGO, IN - Otis Watson, 89, of East Chicago, IN passed away Monday, August 20, 2018 at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, IN. He is preceded in death by parents Charlie and Mary Watson; sisters Beaulah Watson and Lillie Henderson and two brothers Noah Watson and BM Watson. Otis leaves to cherish his memories his siblings Waver Watson, Charles (Vanita) Watson, Excell Watson, Almedia Watson, and Birdie Watson and a host of other nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held Friday, August 24, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main Street, East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery, Gary, IN.