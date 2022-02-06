Dec. 2, 1939 - Feb. 2, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - Otto Breitweiser was the oldest of five children born to William J. Breitweiser and Edith Helen (nee Webster) Breitweiser who preceded Otto in death. Otto was recently preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Patricia (Sandrick) Breitweiser; and son, Jon. Otto leaves behind six children who love him dearly: Michael (Amanda) Karl, Connie and Terry Adams, Jenni (Bill) King, Rebecca (Steve) Sievers, Cathy (Darrick) Hurst; 24 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, dear friends, and his faithful dog "Jake".

Otto moved to Northwest Indiana during Junior year of high school where he met his future wife, Patricia. After high school, Otto proudly served in the United States Navy as a fire technician aboard the USS Orlech stationed out of Yakuska, Japan while his wife attended nursing school. After his service to this country he loved, he married his high school sweetheart Patricia and started a wonderful family. Otto and Patricia had seven children and raised their family first in Lansing, Illinois and ultimately in Whiting, Indiana.

Otto spent his career at Youngstown Steel which became LTV Steel in East Chicago, Indiana and provided a wonderful life for his wife and kids. His family was everything to him. For two weeks each summer, Otto took his family to a lake resort in Park Rapids, Minnesota where they all bonded over family activities such as water skiing, fishing, playing board games, making up silly songs, and always laughing together. Otto was often the life of family gatherings with his big welcoming smile, jokes, and infectious laugh. When his children were young, Otto created a special song for each child that he sang to them often. Otto taught all of his kids to water ski, fish, and how to clean the fish. Otto instilled a love of nature and animals in all of his kids and his grandkids. He created many family traditions which started when his children were very young which are still carried out today.

Otto was a kind, understanding, and loving Dad and Grandpa. He was a kind, understanding, and loving person in general. He tried hard to make anyone, even strangers, smile. He made sure his kids and grandkids knew they were loved by him and made it a point to spend individual quality time with each one over the years. Otto was never too busy for a good talk or heart-to-heart conversation and somehow always had the best advice when life threw curve balls. Whenever Otto spent time with his family, his interest and care about what was going on in each of our lives was genuinely felt. He made us all feel so loved and cared about, which has been such a gift we could always rely on throughout our lives. Otto passed down his love, kindness, and traditions to his grandchildren, which is demonstrated often in his grandkids. He taught his kids and grandkids how good it feels to be generous, kind, welcoming and helpful to others, which we try to "pay forward" in our day-to-day lives. It has been an honor and a privilege to have Otto in our lives.

Otto is and will continue to be deeply missed by all who knew him, especially his loving family. This isn't goodbye, Pop...but "until we meet again". A celebration of life service for Otto will take place on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 10:30 AM at First United Methodist Church, 352 S. Main Street, Crown Point, Indiana 46307.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Lake County Indiana Animal Control where Otto found his loving dog Jake, or the local humane society in honor of Otto.

Visit Otto's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.