Otto Henry Loeffler

Otto was born November 3, 1925 in Detroit and was the only child of Otto Loeffler, Sr and Eda Mohnssen Loeffler. Soon thereafter the family settled in Valparaiso where he became a lifelong resident. Our Dad was of the "Greatest Generation", graduating from Valpo High in the fateful year of 1943, drafted into the Army at age 18, boot camp in Mississippi, advancing to staff sergeant and squad leader of a 60mm mortar unit, 65th Infantry "Battle Axe", 259th Regiment. His unit saw combat action in France as it drove into Germany. After the German surrender his unit was involved in liberation of concentration camps and overseeing the prisoners of Dachau and the Nuremberg trials. After the war, Dad returned home and spent 2 years at Valpo U before starting Loeffler's Floor Covering with Otto Sr., operating a downtown store for many years before joining Flors Inc.

He met his English bride, Evelyn Ross of London, in Gary, IN, who grew old with him and preceded him in death after 60 years of marriage. Otto was a fine athlete, playing in the Dodgers minor league baseball system, then becoming a first rate golfer and bowler. He played a fine hand of blackjack. He was a lifelong fan of the Detroit Tigers, Michigan Wolverines and Chicago Cubs. And VU basketball. He was a man of faith, a lifetime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. Whether rousting his kids up to go fishing or golfing at 5:00 AM, hosting family get-togethers or spending time with Evelyn and grandchildren, Otto was full of positive energy. His last days were spent in the isolation of the 2020 pandemic, which did not sit well with someone who loved the company of his family and a dog on his lap.