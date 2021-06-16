Otto T. 'Tom' Hamilton

March 26, 1947 — June 14, 2021

WHITING, IN - Otto T. "Tom" Hamilton, 74, of Lenoir City, TN, formerly of Whiting, IN, passed away June 14, 2021.

Tom was of the Baptist faith and a retired ironworker. He enjoyed remodeling homes, working on cars, gardening and spending time with his grandson.

Preceded in death by his father, Howard Hamilton; mother, Maxine Frye; and sisters, Inez Kuhn and Janice Boggs. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Genny (Johnson) Hamilton; son, Russell Hamilton; grandson, Austin Thomas Hamilton; brother, John Hamilton (Joyce); and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Click Funeral Home with funeral services to follow at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be in the Lakeview Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut St., Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com