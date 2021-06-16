Paige Ann Dudley

On June 7, 2021, angels delivered Paige to God's loving embrace. Beloved wife of Rich Dudley; cherished sister of Cass Swanson and brother, Mike Huckleberry; adored sister-in-law of Pat Rupcich, Sandi Phalen and Jim Dudley; and aunt of Chris Romans, Cheryl Barbaro, John Hendricks, Donna Valentine, Carly Galounis, Mitch Swanson and Jack Huckleberry.

Paige was an amazing artist with the kindest heart. All who had the pleasure to know her will cherish her memory.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021, directly at St. John the Evangelist Day Chapel, 11301 93rd Ave., St. John, IN, with a Mass of Christian Burial offered at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a vigil service at 8:00 p.m., and again on Friday, at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Mass. www.kishfuneralhome.net