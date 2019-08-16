{{featured_button_text}}
Paislee-Kaye Bryann Wylie
Sallie Gucwa

HEBRON, IN - Paislee-Kaye Bryann Wylie, too beautiful for earth, went to Heaven on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

Paislee-Kaye is survived by her parents: Destiny and Bryan Wylie; maternal grandparents: Angela Cox and Bill Wright, Kandi and Shawn Nicholson and Charles and Jackie Knight; paternal grandparents: Jeanna and Vance Vaughn and Duncan Wylie; aunts: Sissy Cox, Kimberly Cox, Veronica Poore, Valerie Blythe, Mekayla Nicholson and Kaitlyn Nicholson; and uncles: Bradly Wylie, Billy Cox, Chance Whitley, Nicholas Leger and Charles Knight, Jr.

She was preceded in death by her sister: Maddie Wylie; aunt: Miranda Conner; great-grandmothers: Diane Rose Hall, Audrey Bell and Wanda Cochran; and great-grandfathers: James Schank Sr. and Melvyn T. Cochran.

The family has requested for everyone to wear purple or turquoise in honor of Paislee-Kaye.

Memorial Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 1:00 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 3:00 PM with Pastor Tom Shanahan officiating.

View directions and/or sign guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com. 219-663-2500.

