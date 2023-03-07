LANSING, IL - Palmira Lauer (nee Ferrini), age 91 of Lansing, Illinois, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, March 3, 2023. Beloved wife of the late Joe Lauer.

am was a loving mother to her children: Robert (Kathy), Mary Jo (Paul) Wilkins, Thomas (Kathy Faccenda), and Margaret (Chuck) Gist. She took great pride in her grandchildren: Beth (Adam) Hayden, Joey (Amina) Lauer, Michael (Jessica) Wilkins, Bobby (Lauren) Lauer, Dana (Adam) Del Rio, Alexis (Michael) McMahon, Joseph Lauer, Katie Lauer, Charlie Gist, Sammy Gist, Andrew Lauer, and Peter Lauer; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Pam is also survived by her brother-in-law Robert Lauer, sisters-in-law Agnes Lauer and Phyllis Ferrini. She is preceded in death by her parents Louis and Mustiola Ferrini; her sisters Teresa (Hank) Kugar and Adele (Jerry) Castle; her brother Dr. Peter Ferrini; in-laws Charles and Margaret Lauer; Gene Lauer, Louise Lauer, and Don (Mary Margaret) Lauer.

Pam mastered her childhood dream of being a devoted wife, mother, and Nonna. She took great pride in her family and spontaneously celebrated everything that could be celebrated. As she would always say, "We are so blessed."

She was a friend to all, embracing everyone she met. Pam enjoyed playing bridge, creating ceramics, sewing Christmas stockings for family members, and comforting others with a homecooked meal. Her favorite place to be was Jackson's Lakeside Cottages in St. Germain, WI, creating memories for 53 years with friends and family. She served as President of the St. Ann's Ladies' Club. Pam was a faithful supporter of LARC, serving as a long-time board member, and was honored with the Ted Sailor award for her exceptional dedication. Pam was also recognized with the Village of Lansing's Athena Award for her time and energy devoted to the community.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 8, 2023, from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm at SCHROEDER LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 10:00 am DIRECTLY at St. Ann's Church, 3010 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL. Pam will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Hammond, Indiana.

Pam and her family would like to thank caregivers Lyuba Moroz, Oksana Syebova, and Halyna Dovhaniuk for their love and care given to her throughout the years.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LARC. www.schroederlauer.com