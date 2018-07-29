PORTAGE, IN - Pam Kruper (nee Hornyak), age 68 of Portage, passed away Friday, July 20, 2018. Survived by three sisters: Anna (late John) Hovanec, Peggy (Terry) Ingersoll, Ruth (Mick) Pappano; brother, Terry (Kathy) Hornyak; many nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband, John; parents, John and Esther Hornyak; sister, Johnna Foshee.
Pam was a graduate of East Gary Edison High School, Class of 1968. She was a hairstylist at Pretty Woman salon in Merrillville. Pam loved game nights, going to the movies, golf, and spending time with family and friends.
Family and friends may call at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 2700 Willowcreek, Rd., Portage on Monday, August 13, 2018 from 2:00-6:00 PM. Funeral Service will be at 6:00 PM on August 13, 2018 with Pastor Tom Shanahan officiating. At rest Calvary Cemetery.
