HAMMOND, IN - Pamela A. Spear (nee Baughman) age 61, of Hammond, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, November 27, 2018. She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Daniel; and dearest daughter, Melissa Spear of Hammond; siblings, Thomas J. Baughman II, Marcia (Noah) Nava, and Angi Baughman; nieces and nephews, Zachary, Hannah, Julie and Gabby; lifelong friend, Cynthia (Rich) Schmidt. Pamela is preceded in death by her son, Daniel II; parents, Judith and Thomas Baughman; and brothers, Timothy and David Baughman
A Memorial Celebration of her Life will be held on Sunday, December 9, 2018 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN (Corner of Main & Kennedy) from 3:00 PM - 8:00PM with a 3:30 PM service held by Rev. Richard Orlinski.
Pamela graduated from Hammond High School and was a life long resident of Hammond. She worked for Calumet Supply for over 20 years. She enjoyed watching movies, crafts, her plants, and going to flea markets with her husband. She was a loving wife and mother who will be dearly missed by all who knew her kind soul.