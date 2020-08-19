Pamela Alden Sawaska (nee Wolff)

Friends may greet the family on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at BURDAN FUNERAL HOME, 12901 Wicker Ave (corner of US 41 and 129th Ave.), Cedar Lake. A memorial service will be held immediately following at 6:00 p.m. Pam was the happiest when her family was all together. Everyone who knew her knows her grandkids were her favorite people. After sweeping Ski off his feet from the Marines, she became a loving wife, mom, and homemaker. She also worked for Tiebel's Family Restaurant for 10 years and was a Red Hat member. Since the early 70's, she developed lifelong friendships with a group of women she called "the girls". She grew up in the Northwest Indiana area and is a graduate of Dyer Central High School. She loved gardening, bird watching, and telling stories, especially about her horse Ginger. Pam will be remembered for her unconditional love to Jesus and sharing that with her friends and family. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) - www.multiplesystematrophy.org.