EAST CHICAGO, IN - Pamela Denise Williams, age 74 of East Chicago, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 at William J. Riley Memorial Residence in Munster.

Survivors: one sister, Emily Williams Alim; two nieces, Dolores D. Williams and Tamra (Brian) Drees; two great nieces, Harper Olivia Broom and Sophia Drees; two great nephews, Benjamin Hill and Alexander Drees; goddaughter, Dr. Angelique (Mark Robinson) Brown and a host of devoted cousins and dear friends.

Preceded in death by parents, Dolores and Emery Williams; brother, Emery L. Williams and a host of aunts and uncles.

Memorial services will be held Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 4859 Alexander Avenue, East Chicago, Pastor Charles Morris officiating. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Pamela was a 1964 graduate of East Chicago Washington High School. Dolores' Broadway Florist was in business for 61 yeas, first operated by Dolores Williams. Pamela entered the business, after studying floral design in Japan, to work side by side with her Mother in the business.

Private cremation was held at the family's convenience.

HINTON & WILLIAMS is honored to be of service to the Williams family during their time of loss.