Pamela Eve (Tchalo) Dotlich

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUNSTER, IN - Pamela Eve Dotlich, 75, of Munster, Indiana passed away peacefully on May 17, 2020 from the long-term complications of dementia. She was born in East Chicago, Indiana on June 9, 1944, daughter of the late Carl (Kocho) and Helen (Hotinski) Tchalo.

She was a graduate of Hammond High School and received a Bachelors and a Masters Degree in Education from Purdue University. She taught at Thornton Fractional North and South High School in Calumet City and Lansing, Illinois and Spohn Middle School in Hammond, Indiana. She was a beloved gym, health, library, and swimming teacher for over thirty-eight years. She helped numerous students from all backgrounds launch their lives by being a sounding board, helping with college applications, forging applications to beauty school, or making sure they had enough to eat each day.

Not only was she a memorable teacher, she was also a Golden Girl Scout, a talented tole painter, an excellent folk dancer, and a master baby cuddler. Pamela had many enduring friendships that lasted her entire life.

Pamela was an avid traveler and loved exploring new places, foods and drinks with her husband of 46 years, Milan "Shorty" Dotlich. They even honeymooned at Walt Disney World during its opening month in 1971.