Pamela Eve (Tchalo) Dotlich

MUNSTER, IN - Pamela Eve Dotlich, 75, of Munster, Indiana passed away peacefully on May 17, 2020 from the long-term complications of dementia. She was born in East Chicago, Indiana on June 9, 1944, daughter of the late Carl (Kocho) and Helen (Hotinski) Tchalo.
She was a graduate of Hammond High School and received a Bachelors and a Masters Degree in Education from Purdue University. She taught at Thornton Fractional North and South High School in Calumet City and Lansing, Illinois and Spohn Middle School in Hammond, Indiana. She was a beloved gym, health, library, and swimming teacher for over thirty-eight years. She helped numerous students from all backgrounds launch their lives by being a sounding board, helping with college applications, forging applications to beauty school, or making sure they had enough to eat each day.
Not only was she a memorable teacher, she was also a Golden Girl Scout, a talented tole painter, an excellent folk dancer, and a master baby cuddler. Pamela had many enduring friendships that lasted her entire life.
Pamela was an avid traveler and loved exploring new places, foods and drinks with her husband of 46 years, Milan "Shorty" Dotlich. They even honeymooned at Walt Disney World during its opening month in 1971.
Everyone was always welcome at their home for a visit, a drink, and a good laugh. When not at home, you could find them at their favorite hot spots: The American Legion, Chela's, Michael's Cafe, Bridges, Donatello's, Anthony's, and Yogi Bear Campground. If you heard Pam's infectious laugh, you would never forget it. She had an all-time great laugh.
She enjoyed being with her family and especially the apple of her eye, her only son, Milan Dotlich, II. She is survived by her son, Milan (Natalie) Dotlich, II of Morton Grove, IL, three grandchildren, Milan Dotlich, III, Marshall Dotlich, and Mira Dotlich; her sister Cayla Tchalo; nieces Havva Moon, Pammie (DJ) Schramm, Shari Kostyo, Danine (Kurt) Johnson and nephew Ronnie (Cathy) Kostyo. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Shorty Dotlich, her parents, and sister-in-law, Donna Kostyo.
Interment will be private. Friends and family will celebrate her life when it is safe to gather.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CASA of Lake County to help abused and neglected children. weblink.donorperfect.com/RememberingPamDotlich
