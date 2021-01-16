Pamela J. Vance

GARY, IN — Pamela J. Vance, 78, of Gary, IN, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021, at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart.

Pamela is survived by her aunt, Evelyn Allen, of Schererville, and cousins, Debbie (Alan) Schau, of Crown Point, Jan Pazdur, of Hammond, and Andrea Fetzko, of Cedar Lake.

Pamela was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Eugene and Eileen Vance; aunt, Carmen Scott; and friend, Sheila Kelly; and her many cats and dogs.

Pamela worked for the Gary Public Library, retiring after 35 years of service. She enjoyed dabbling with electronics and was always excited to see the new models of cars each year.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, January 18, 2021, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307, from 10:30 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:30 PM with Pastor Mark Wilkins officiating. Interment will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville.

Due to COVID-19, restrictions in the funeral home include social distancing at 6 feet, a maximum of 25 people at one time and face masks are required.

Memorial donations may be given in Pamela's name to the Alzheimer's Association.

