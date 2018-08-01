PORTAGE, IN - Pamela Jean Smith-Boltze, of Portage, IN, passed away suddenly on July 24, 2018. Pamela was born February 20, 1953 to James and Glenida Smith. Pamela married Keith E. Boltze Jr. on November 27, 1970 and they had three children.
Pamela was a dynamic and adventurous woman who had a deep desire for knowledge and learning. She graduated from Morton High School and received multiple degrees and certificates from various schools including Calumet College and Purdue University. She earned her Master's Degree in Taxes and Finance. This allowed her to obtain her dream career, working for the Federal Government as a forensic auditor until her retirement. However this did not end her education, until her recent passing she was taking open courses through M.I.T.
Pamela will be deeply missed by her son Keith A. Boltze II (Jennifer), her daughter Tamara Smith-Boltze; her Grandchildren Zachary, Stephen, Heidi, Brooke, and Kellen; one great grandchild Willow; Her sisters Sherry, Donna, and Sandy; her mother Glenida; and her “soul sister” of more than 40 years Judy Rodriguez. She will also be missed by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Jamie, her father James, and her stepfather Bill.
A private service for her children will be held on August 1, 2018. A celebration of life for extended family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send condolences to 2541 Peach St. Portage, IN 46368.