February 4, 1950 - November 5, 2021

WIERSDALE - Pamela Jean Thomas (Erlewein), 71, passed away on Friday, November 5th in Wiersdale, Florida after complications arising from a heart attack.

Pam is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Dawn and Joe Bavuso and her son and daughter-in-law, John and Shelly Burish. She was a proud grandmother of two, Lucille and Samuel Burish. All will miss her dearly and her inner strength, which was complimented by her silly sense of humor.

Pam grew up in Dyer, Indiana and later settled in Crown Point, where she raised her children and spent most of her life. She was a kind and caring woman, who was always strong enough to overcome adversity. She loved animals, especially her sweet dog Ollie and cat Priscilla, and was a life-long fan of the Chicago Cubs. Pam also enjoyed baking amazing holiday cookies.

Pam received an organ transplant that saved her life in 2005. She enjoyed many good years since then; traveling to California, spending time with her grandchildren and watching them grow and even saw the Cubs win a World Series. Pam was always grateful for the organ donor that allowed her these extra years of experience and love with her family.

Per her wishes, there will be a private service for her in Florida.