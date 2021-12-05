HAMMOND, IN - Pamela Joan Frangello, age 72, lifelong resident of Hammond, passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. She is survived by her son, Edward DeLosh, Jr.; grandson, Davis Davalos- DeLosh; sisters: Patricia (James) Piekarczyk, Jacy Frangello, Debra Newbolds, and Frances Lyell; brother, Michael Frangello, Sr.; and many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Kubicki; father, William Frangello, Sr.; daughter, Leanna DeLosh; sister, Kathi Yeagley; brothers: William Frangello, Jr., and Anthony Frangello, Sr.; first husband, Edward DeLosh, Sr.; second husband, Larry Smith; and dear friend Merick Hryniowierki.

Pam was retired after working many years as secretary at Hammond Animal Control. She deeply loved her family and friends, as well as her many pets. She had a passion for music, dancing, and Steven King novels, and was a very spirited person who always had a smile or laugh on her face, never failing to bring smiles and laughs to those around her. She will be very dearly missed.