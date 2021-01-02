HAMMOND, IN - Pamela Kambesis Mamouzelos, 64, of Hammond, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving spouse and children on Sunday, December 27, 2020. She was born on January 6, 1956 in Chicago, IL.

Pamela is survived by her husband of 39 years, Mammas; her three children: Sofia Perez (Michael Matthews), Michael (Lauren), Maria Garza (Romel); her grandchildren: Samuel, Oscar, Isabella, Romel, Alexandra, Andrew, Noah and Elliott; her mother, Sofia Kambesis; her siblings: Patricia, Peter, Christ (Nichole), Michael (Jennifer); her furry companion, Zeus; her best friend, Debbie Rotas; and numerous nieces, nephews and relatives. She is preceded in death by her father Peter Kambesis.

Visitation will be held at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd. (one block south of Ridge Rd.), Highland, IN 46322 on Saturday January 2, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The funeral service will begin on Monday January 4, 2020 directly at SS Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 8000 Madison St., Merrillville, IN 46410, at 10:00 am, burial to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery. PLEASE NOTE MASKS ARE REQUIRED.