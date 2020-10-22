HAMMOND, IN - Pamela L. Alexander (nee Spanier), passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 38 years Keith E. Alexander; sister, Sharon Saylor; brother, Bruce Spanier; sister, Kay Deal; nieces and nephews: Jonathan, Jackie (Bill), Chris, Candy (Gus), Amy, Amanda, Deborah (Mario) and several great nieces and nephews.

Pamela loved crocheting, card games and puzzles. Her greatest joy in life was her adoring nieces and nephews.

She will be greatly missed for her beautiful smile, and infectious laugh. Pam will be remembered most for her giving spirit and being there for anyone at anytime they needed her.

Friends are invited to meet with her family on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 9:00 AM until time of service at 11:00 AM with Pastor Curtis Gordon officiating at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME, 6955 Southeastern Ave., Hammond, IN. Interment to follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Hammond, IN. Due to COVID, the family asks that everyone wear a mask and to practice social distancing for their protection and yours. For further information regarding service, please contact LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME at 219/ 845-3600 or visit our website at lahaynefuneralhome.com.