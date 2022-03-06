HAMMOND, IN -

Pamela L. "Pam" De Angelo (nee Seljan), age 71, of Hammond, IN, passed away suddenly, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. "My heart was broken in 2020, and I never got over it." She is survived by her husband of 51 years, George; two sons: Scott (Melissa) De Angelo, and Mark (Susan) De Angelo; four grandchildren: Ashley, Gabrielle, Brandon, and Lillian; three great-grandchildren: Logan, Lucas, and Jackson; three sisters: Susan (late Albin "JR.") Klisiak, Melanie (late Steve) Housty, and Claudia (Dr. Gary) Levine; one brother, Gary (Mary) Seljan; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Frank and Helen Seljan; and granddaughter, Hannah.

Family and friends of Pam can meet together on Monday, March 7, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond IN (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin.) Cremation to follow.

Pam was a lifelong Hammond resident. She was a graduate of Hammond Tech class of 1968. Pam was a retired employee of Sears in River Oaks in Loss Prevention. She was also a former employee of St. Margaret's Hospital in Hammond. Pam was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, who will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions to the Hospice of the Calumet Area would be appreciated.