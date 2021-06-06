Pamela "Pam" Dziadon (nee Arvia)

Pamela "Pam" (nee Arvia), age 67, of Hobart, passed away June 2, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was a loving and caring daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Pam was born November 12, 1953 to the late James and Armida Arvia. She was their fourth child. Pam worked at Busch Plastics for thirty years until her retirement in spring of 2020.

She loved spending time in her kitchen, creating delicious meals for her family and friends. Nothing brought her more joy than hosting every holiday and family get together. Her family was her most prized possession. Pam was our matriarch. She also had two green thumbs and loved gardening. Pam's tomato plants thrived and produced the best fruit. She also enjoyed home improvement. Pam and her husband, Edward, renovated every area of their home, in and out. She will be deeply missed.