CRETE, IL - Pamela Rose Horton, nee Revor, age 68, of Crete, IL, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Beloved wife of Dr. Bruce D. Horton. Devoted mother of Christopher (Kathy) O'Shaughnessy and Timothy (fiancee Jackie Perry) Horton. Loving grandmother of Caitlynn, Elizabeth, and Rebekah. Step-mother of David (Tane) Horton, Steve Horton, Brooke (Rich) Perfeito and Chara Free. Step-grandmother of ten step-grandchildren and six step-great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Sandra (Tom) Waring. Preceded in death by her parents Francis and Marian Revor.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Village Church 14849 93rd St. Dyer, IN with Rev. Steve Miller officiating. Pamela was so willing to help others. She was loved and will be missed by all who knew her. Memorial contributions may be given to Salvation Army or Project Linus. Arrangements entrusted to SMITS FUNERAL HOME - Dyer, IN. For further information please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.