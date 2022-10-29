HAMMOND, IN - Pamela S. Beechin (nee Sutliff) 73 of Hammond, passed away peacefully on the early morning of Sunday, October 23, 2022 at the Munster Med-Inn. She was the beloved wife of the late William R. Beechin; loving mother of Jackie Stankowski and Joe (Jill) Stankowski; cherished grandmother of Karina and Austin.

Private services were held, there was no visitation. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Pamela Beechin was born on May 19, 1949 in Hammond, Indiana to Emmett J. and Agnes (Gleasner) Sutliff. She was a lifelong resident of Hammond and was a graduate of Hammond High School, Class of 1967. She was a member of the Order of Eagles and the AMVETS. Devoted to her family, Pamela will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. (219) 659-4400.