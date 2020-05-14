× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Pamela S. Bierman

HOBART, IN — Pamela S. Bierman, 65, of Hobart, formerly of Griffith, passed away on Monday May 11, 2020.

She is survived by her siblings, John (Joellyn) Bierman, Gene (Marcia) Bierman and Jackie (Sherman) Griffith; nieces, Lorie (John) Leehang, Madelyne Bierman, Kellen, and Kristen; nephews; Brett Bierman, Trent Bierman, Michael Bierman and Timothy Bierman; great-nieces and nephews, Audrey, Cooper, Rori, Irlyn, Hadley, Nina, Ryn, Griff, Alex and Logan.

Pamela was preceded in death by her parents, John and Rose Marie Bierman.

A private graveside service will take place at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville. Pamela graduated from Griffith High School, Class of 1972. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Griffith, and was a former employee of American Can Co.

Pamela never met a stranger and was loved by everyone she met. She always spoke her mind, a person never had to wonder what Pam was thinking.

"It broke our hearts to lose you, you did not go alone; for part of us went with you the day God called you Home. Love you always. XOXO”.

For more information please contact WHITE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.