HAMMOND, IN - Pamela S. Diaz, age 67, of Hammond, Indiana passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

She is survived by her children; Keith (Shaydra) Domagalski and Shellie Dye; grandchildren: Michael, Logan, Matthew, Jacob, Collin, Jeremy, Jax, Lilliann and Anabelle; great granddaughter Aleeyah; her sister Pat (late Jim) Whitaker and by her companion Kevin Pazor. Pamela was preceded in death by her parents Delbert and Phyllis and by her infant son Michael.

Pamela was employed by East Chicago Regional Mental Health Center as their Cafe Manager. She loved Arts and Crafts and enjoyed working on puzzles. Pamela was a member of The Nazarene Church of Whiting where she was a Bible School Teacher.

All Services for Pamela will be private.

