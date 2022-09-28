Pamela S. Sussman

MUNSTER, IN - Pamela S. Sussman, 73, of Munster, IN, passed away on September 21, 2022. She is survived by her daughter, Lilly (Mark) Overbeck; Son, Elliott Sussman (Kelly George); grandson, Brooks Overbeck; granddaughter, Charlotte Overbeck; sisters: Carolyn Bryant and Shirley Borger; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, John Fishback; mother, Emma Fishback; and husband of 35 years, Richard Sussman.

Pamela was born in Cincinnati, OH where she lived for 50 years. She attended Deer Park High School and The Art Academy of Cincinnati. She spent her first 20 working years at Proctor and Gamble as Director of Public Relations. After marrying and having children, she left P&G to take care of her family and start up her own graphic design company. She developed a passion for rubber stamping and created a stamp organization book marketed throughout the community. She spent many years attending and teaching at Stampaway USA. Pam studied bookmaking with Shereen La Plantz and continued education through the Paper and Book Intensive with top instructors in the field.

A lifelong artist, Pam spent her years pursuing talents in numerous forms, including but not limited to rubber stamping, book arts, fabric arts, miniature book art, calligraphy, quilting, sewing, painting, origami, and graphic arts.

In 2001 Pam moved to Pittsburgh, PA where she authored and illustrated Fabric Art Journals: Making, Sewing and Embellishing Journals from Cloth and Fiber, published by Rockport/Quarry Books in 2005. She relocated to Munster in 2005, and quickly put her stamp on the community. Joining The Friends of Hospice Artisans of The Calumet Area, Pam was instrumental in teaching and creating handmade gifts sold to increase awareness and raise funds for the group. In 2009, she was the Mum's the Word Honoree in recognition of her exemplary service to the hospice community. She was a member of Temple Beth El and revered within the community.

Pam was an active member of the Chicago Calligraphy Collective where up until her final days taught book art classes. She was loved and admired by her students. An instructor for more than 25 years, she also taught classes at the Society for Contemporary Craft in Pittsburgh, The Art Continuum in Cleveland, Valley Ridge Art Studio in Wisconsin, and Surface Design Symposium in Columbus. During the summer months, Pam hosted multiple week-long book and paper arts intensive workshops from her home workspace. Her impeccably organized and spacious studio was featured in the book Art Making and Studio Spaces by Lynne Perrella, published in 2010. Pam started a blog for her fellow fabric art designers called Book Arts Studio Blog where many of her students would follow her work.

Pam always put her loved ones first and spent her life taking care of others, including her mother-in-law, Sara, for the final 10 years of her life. She had an abundance of love for her grandchildren with whom she shared her creativity and love for art. They loved spending time with their Grammy.

Besides art, teaching, and her family, Pam loved music, traveling, theater, reading, cooking, home decorating, and shopping. Her smile and unique laugh were infectious.

Funeral Service will be on Friday, September 30 at 10:30 a.m. at Temple Beth El, 10001 Columbia Ave., Munster, IN. Friends may visit with family on Friday, September 30 from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. at the Temple. Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to The Friends of Hospice or The Chicago Calligraphy Collective in her memory would be appreciated.