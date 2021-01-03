WHITING, IN - Pastor C. James Facklam, Jr., 86 of Whiting, Pastor of the former Plymouth Congregational Church, Whiting, passed away peacefully on the morning of Sunday, December 27, 2020 surrounded by his family at the family lake house in Monticello, Indiana. He was the beloved husband of the late Lucy (Boyd) Facklam who passed away July 14, 2005; loving father of Mark (Kate) Facklam and Amy Rosen; cherished grandfather of Cody (Noah) Banning, Drew Facklam, Griffin Rosen and Evan Rosen; adoring GGP - great grandpa of Jack Banning; nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his sister Dona (late Francis) Zech.

Jim Facklam was born on December 31, 1933 to Cleon James, Sr. and Rosamond (Flowers) Facklam. He was a lifelong resident of Whiting and was a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1951. He continued his education receiving several Bachelor Degrees and certifications and his Masters of Arts Degree in Education from Ball State University, Muncie, IN. He taught at TF North High School, and became Superintendent of School District 156 Calumet City, Illinois. His favorite role was principal of Reavis Elementary School, Lansing. In 1986 he earned his Divinity Degree from McCormick Theological Seminary, Chicago and was the long-time pastor of the Plymouth Congregational Church, Whiting. Jim was a US Army Veteran and was a member of too many clubs and organizations to list. He was an avid reader, enjoyed playing bridge, attending concerts, and the theatre. He loved to travel abroad and visited all but one US state He was most happy when with family and friends telling stories, discussing current events, and sharing a glass of KJ. Devoted to his family, Jim and his ready smile will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Society, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400