Pastor Cullen Brooks

Jan. 25, 1932 - Jan. 5, 2016

HE'S ALRIGHT!

I knew someday, this day would come; I'd say Goodbye Dad, God would say, "Hello Son"!

In the place you talked about, as you preach, cry, sing and shout.

You told us all, about the Good News; some did listen, and some refused.

Everyone you met, are the ones you told, about the grace of God, you were so bold.

As I sit alone, in the dark of night, I can hear your voice saying, "He's Alright"!

These are words, you would often say, it meant you trusted God, to save the day.

You would never let, the day go by, without thanking God, for His supply.

You fed the poor, and helped those in need, you trusted God, to take the lead.

You prepared yourself, for this day, you told me, to do the same.

The last few years, were tough indeed, but all through life, you planted seed.

A few weeks ago, you preached to me, you couldn't find the words, but it meant the world to me.