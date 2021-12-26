CROWN POINT, IN - Pastor Donald Martin Weber, 98, passed away peacefully, with his wife by his side, into the waiting arms of our Lord, on December 22, 2021. He was born at home on March 1, 1923, to his loving parents, Martin Christian and Margaret Katherine (Hammerich) Weber, joining sister Dorothy Margaret (Weber) Vlahovich. Pastor Weber was preceded in death by his parents, his sister and her husband, Thomas Vlahovich, and a niece, Patrice (Vlahovich) Toma. He was raised on a farm in rural Glasford, Illinois. As he grew up, he was happily surrounded by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, and was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, at Glasford, Illinois. He graduated as the valedictorian from Timber Township High School. He was chosen for a machinist apprenticeship at Caterpillar. He enlisted in the Army Air Corp during World War II and became a First Lieutenant, flying 35 missions, followed by service in the Air National Guard. During that time, he completed his apprenticeship and also went on to receive bachelor and master's degrees from Bradley University, before becoming a Fulbright Scholar. He then studied at Capital Seminary, in Columbus, Ohio, where he met his beloved wife, Marilyn Brenneman. They were married at St. Peter's Lutheran Church at Delphos, Ohio, on August 14, 1954.