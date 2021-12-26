Mar. 1, 1923 - Dec. 22, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN - Pastor Donald Martin Weber, 98, passed away peacefully, with his wife by his side, into the waiting arms of our Lord, on December 22, 2021. He was born at home on March 1, 1923, to his loving parents, Martin Christian and Margaret Katherine (Hammerich) Weber, joining sister Dorothy Margaret (Weber) Vlahovich. Pastor Weber was preceded in death by his parents, his sister and her husband, Thomas Vlahovich, and a niece, Patrice (Vlahovich) Toma. He was raised on a farm in rural Glasford, Illinois. As he grew up, he was happily surrounded by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends, and was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, at Glasford, Illinois. He graduated as the valedictorian from Timber Township High School. He was chosen for a machinist apprenticeship at Caterpillar. He enlisted in the Army Air Corp during World War II and became a First Lieutenant, flying 35 missions, followed by service in the Air National Guard. During that time, he completed his apprenticeship and also went on to receive bachelor and master's degrees from Bradley University, before becoming a Fulbright Scholar. He then studied at Capital Seminary, in Columbus, Ohio, where he met his beloved wife, Marilyn Brenneman. They were married at St. Peter's Lutheran Church at Delphos, Ohio, on August 14, 1954.
Together in 1955, Pastor Donald and Marilyn Weber moved to Gary, Indiana, where he became the Pastor at Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Over the next six years they went on to have three daughters. They are Beth Ann Weber, of Merrillville, Indiana, Susan Christine and Howard E. Buchholz II, of East Lansing, Michigan, and Paula Jo and Timothy Underwood, of Ottawa, Illinois. The family moved to Merrillville, Indiana in 1965 and stayed there until 1973, when Pastor Weber was called to St. John's Lutheran Church, in Peoria, Illinois, where he served until 1982. At that time, they returned to Indiana to again serve Emmanuel Lutheran Church until 1998. His years in the ministry were lived out with a servant's heart, during which time he led many church services, made countless hospital calls, baptized many, confirmed many, married many couples, and officiated at the funerals, of many people at church and from the community. Also, for nearly twenty years he owned a farm in Wisconsin, where he planted thousands of pine trees.
In his retirement, Pastor Donald and Marilyn Weber moved to Crown Point, Indiana, where they resided in Lakes of Four Seasons. In 2017 he became a resident of Wittenberg Village, a Lutheran Life Community, in Crown Point, Indiana, where he has received extraordinary care. He appreciated the opportunity to attend services there, led by Rev. Cory Wielert. He also received great joy in listening to his wife of 67 years play the piano for church.
He was blessed to have six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He took great joy in being with them. His grandchildren are Rebecca Anne Buchholz, Carissa Christine (Buchholz) and Shawn Hipsher, Martina Irene (Buchholz) and George Afari, Taylor James Underwood, Tanner Jacob and Sarah Underwood, and Christiana Beth Underwood. His great-grandchildren are Ashi Rebecca Kurup, Anoushka Mirabelle Kurup, and Clara Ann Hipsher. He also appreciated the opportunity to visit with his sister Dorothy's children and their families, which includes Carole (Vlahovich) Heisel, Diane (Vlahovich) Hinrichs, Thomas Vlahovich, Patrice (Vlahovich) Toma, and Fran (Vlahovich) Peavy, as well as Marilyn's two brothers, John Brenneman, and Robert Brenneman, and their wonderful families.
Of the many letters that he wrote to his family and others, in a letter to one of his daughters he noted "May the strength of divine Love continue to equip you for lives of service". Pastor Weber lived out the words that he wrote, as he joyfully served the Lord, all the days of his life.
On Sunday, December 26, 2021, visitation will be from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM, with the service at 5:00 PM, at the Wittenberg Village Chapel,1200 E Luther Dr, Crown Point, IN 46307, and will be officiated by Rev. Timothy Underwood.
The committal service will be on Monday, December 27, 2021, at St. Peters Lutheran Church Cemetery, at Glasford, Illinois, at 1:00 PM.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Wittenberg Village.