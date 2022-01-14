Pastor Laron D. Funchess "Wayne"

KENOSHA, WI - Pastor Laron D. Funchess, 48, of Kenosha, WI, formerly of East Chicago, IN., passed away Friday, January 7, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center of Kenosha. Laron was the pastor of New Life Resurrection Ministries in Kenosha, WI.

Laron's survivors are his wife, Zenaida Funchess; three sons: Wilfredo Sanchez III, Jose M. Sanchez and Julian C. (Stacy) Sanchez; six grandchildren: Wilfredo Sanchez IV, Julian Sanchez II, Jaden Varnes, Isabella Sanchez, Chloe Sanchez and Clarity Sanchez; mother, Annie (Mansel) Crump; siblings: Sirsandra Scott, Jessie (Wayne) Wells, Felicia Funchess, Tyrone (Linda) Funchess, Michelle Leonard, Stephanie Funchess, Valerie Funchess, Rick (Vicki) Leonard, Larry (Debra) Metcalf, Millicent (Anthony) Moore and Milton Ross; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held, Saturday January 15, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at Zion Baptist Church, with visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Rev. Mark Frazier, officiating.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Funchess family during their time of loss.