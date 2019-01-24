GARY, IN - Pat Colander, age 66, of Gary, passed away January 21, 2019. She graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Class of 1970, the University of Illinois, at Champaign-Urbana, where she earned her B.A. in Journalism, and Purdue University, earning her Masters in IT. Pat began her journalism career with the Chicago Tribune and the Chicago Reader, ultimately moving onto multiple local publishing ventures, including The Times, Lake Magazine and Shore Magazine. She also authored multiple books.
Pat was preceded in death by her father, Charles, and by her brothers, Charles, John and James. She is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Jeff Kumorek, and children, Charles (Annalise) Ansell, Ida Ansell, and Ida's wife, Jenn Wasson, grandchildren, Teddy and Henry Ansell, mother, Mary Ryan, and sister, Marian (Phil) O'Quinn, brothers, Thomas (Jennifer) Colander, Mike (Mary) Ryan, sister-in- law, Linda Colander.
Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, January 25, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary of the Lake Church, 6060 Miller Avenue, Gary, IN. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (HOBART) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com