March 13, 1947 - Sep. 3, 2022

DUNE ACRES, IN - Patrice Bapst, age 75, of Dune Acres, IN passed away on Saturday, September 3, 2022, following a sudden illness.

Patrice was born on March 13, 1947 in Chicago, IL to James and Margaret (Poehner) Bapst. She is survived by her children: Andrew, Christopher & Jennifer Stasey, of WI, and Gretchen Stasey (Jonathan Hollinger), of CO; brother Mark (Jan) Bapst, Dune Acres; sister Sarah Bapst, MA; grandson, Caeden Polster currently studying in Kyoto, Japan; nephews: Mark Bapst, Jr. (Blanca) of IL, and Morgan Bapst, Seoul, South Korea; and her beloved dog, Scout.

Patrice attended Bishop Noll & Chesterton High Schools. She studied at Ray-Vogue School of Design in Chicago, IL and graduated from Mount Mary University, Milwaukee, WI with a Bachelor of Arts degree in graphic design.

Patrice was a loving & dedicated mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She consistently and unconditionally supported her loved ones. She was an inspired and talented artist, baker, chef, fashion designer, painter, photographer, musician, singer, classic car enthusiast and nature lover. At holidays, her family enjoyed Patrice's home-baked delicacies – apple pie, English toffee, peppermint bark and gourmet chocolate chip cookies to name just a few.

She will be dearly missed by all that knew her. The familiar sight of Patrice walking Scout in Dune Acres is just one fond memory that friends and family will always cherish.

Mass will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022, 10:00 a.m. at St. Ann of the Dunes Catholic Church, 433 East Golfwood Road, Beverly Shores, IN. A private family burial at Furnessville Cemetery will follow. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of mass at 10:00 a.m. at the church. At 2:00 p.m., the family will host a celebration of life featuring an exhibit of Patrice's art at the Dune Acres Clubhouse.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society at www.hshobart.org. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.