Patrice Dawn Madura Ward-Steinman, Dr.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Patrice Madura Scholarship, which will support students majoring in Music Education at the IU Jacobs School of Music. To make an online gift, please click here. In the box with the pencil icon that says "write in gift area," please type "Patrice Madura Scholarship" and select "Add Fund." Your email receipt may say "Donor Designated - Holding" but your gift will be applied to the Patrice Madura Scholarship. Alternatively, checks may be made out to the IU Foundation, with "Patrice Madura Scholarship" written in the memo line, in c/o the IU Foundation, P.O Box 6460, Indianapolis, IN 46206-6460. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.allencares.com.