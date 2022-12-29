March 26, 1955 - Dec. 27, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Patrice Elaine "Tricie" Lasko, 67, of Valparaiso, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. She was born on March 26, 1955 in Valparaiso, IN to the late Michael and Elizabeth "Betty" Joan (Ligda) Lasko.

She attended St. Paul's Catholic School and graduated from Valparaiso High School before making her career as Executive at Tri Corps Wireless for over 20 years. Tricie enjoyed traveling, was drawn to water, and spending time with her sisters. She was a talented singer/songwriter and a semi-pro scrabble player. She will be deeply missed.

Tricie is survived by her children: Karen (Kenneth) Corneil and Rebecca (Allen Smithson) Rocchi; grandchildren: William Kenneth Corneil, Charlotte Elaine Corneil, Karley Elsie Rocchi, and two others; siblings: Michael James Lasko, Kathleen Lasko (William H.) Ward, Carolyn Jane (Lawerence S.) Kurowski, and John Matthew (Ruth Nilane) Lasko. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Rita Joan Silverthorne and Jeanne Anne Lasko; and step-son, Joshua Prunsky.

A visitation will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022 from 11:00 a.m.–1:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Road, Valparaiso, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Caring Place or an organization of the donor's choice.