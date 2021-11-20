 Skip to main content
Patrice (Patty) Reichert

July 29, 1952 - Nov. 11, 2021

LANSING, IL - Patty Reichert was a lifelong resident of Lansing, Illinois. She graduated from TF South High School. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ervin and Helen Reichert.

She is survived by cousins: Tammy (Reichert) O'Neil, Todd Reichert, and second cousins: Brett and Ryan Reichert.

Patty dedicated her life to working with individuals with special needs. She worked as a paraprofessional in classrooms with SMA, ECHO Joint Agreement, and Thornwood High School. She was a Jobs Supervisor at Sertoma Centre in Alsip, retiring in 2021.

Patty had a quirky sense of humor and loved to laugh. She loved dogs and always had one in her life. She will be missed by family and friends.

