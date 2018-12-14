DEMOTTE, IN - Patricia A. Ashby 76, of DeMotte passed away on December 11, 2018 at the Methodist Hospital. Born on September 16, 1942 in Gary, IN to the late Edward (Patricia Lorenz) Evans.
Patricia was a 1960 graduate of Lew Wallace High School, she received her Bachelors degree from DePaul University, as well as her masters degree from IUPUI. Patricia was the director of Nursing for Hobart Mercy Hospital.Patricia was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church, the ladies Sodality, the friends of the Library, crochet club and bunco club, she enjoyed knitting, crocheting, nature, loved traveling, and Chicago, she was an avid reader and music lover, she enjoyed sports car racing and the Indy '500'.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, husband Arthur, and daughter Pilar. Survived by siblings: Edward (Deanna) Evans, Richard Evans, Thomas Evans, Judith Burhing; furry friend King Henry V, as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
A visitation for Patricia will be held on Sunday December 16, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 PM, with a Rosary Service being held at 4:00 PM at the FRAZIER FUNERAL HOME, 621 S. Halleck Street DeMotte, IN 46310. A Funeral Mass will will be held on Monday December 17, 2018 at 10:30 AM at the St. Cecilia Catholic Church 334-15th Street DeMotte, IN 46310 with Father Dennis Faker officiating. As per family wishes cremation rites will follow the services. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Friends of the DeMotte Library or St. Cecilia Catholic Church.
Patricia will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. http://www.frazierfuneralhome.net