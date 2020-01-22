TINLEY PARK, IL - Patricia A. (Borst) Tirpak age 68 of Tinley Park, IL, was born August 29, 1951 and passed away on January 20, 2020. She lived in Calumet City for 40 years with John Tirpak.

Patricia was a beloved "Mom" to Tracy Springsteen (Matt), son John Tirpak. She has one surviving sister, Barbara Biesboer (Butch). She was also a cherished Grandma to Meredith Springsteen.

Services will be held at WHEATLEY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will take place on Thursday January 24, 2020 at 3:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral will take place on Friday January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery.