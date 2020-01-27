SEBRING, FL - Patricia A. Brown (Wright) of Sebring, passed away on January 22, 2020. She was born in Allendale, IL, on May 24, 1931. She has lived in Sebring since the Andrew disaster in 1992. She graduated from George Rogers Clark in 1949. She was married to Wilfred N. Brown of Whiting, IN. He passed away on June 16, 2001. They were married for 52 years. She was a great mother and her cooking was amazing. She loved to fish with our Dad every year in Wisconsin. She enjoyed quilting and crocheting.