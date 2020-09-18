HIGHLAND, IN - Patricia A. Curran (nee Boehm), late of Highland, and formerly of the East Side and South Deering. Beloved wife of Charles J. Curran II for 63 years. Loving mother of Karen (James) Gill, Patricia (Dennis) Pizzuto and Charles J. Curran III. Cherished grandmother of Charles "C.J." (Hannah) Curran IV, Katlyn Curran, Emily Pizzuto, Sarina Curran and Samuel Pizzuto; great-grandmother of Aron J. Morrow. Preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Catherine (nee Burke) Boehm; sister, Edna Greene; and brothers, William Greene and Raymond (late Joan) Boehm. Dearest sister of Edward "Butch" (late Janice) Boehm. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews and special nephew Paul J. Woszczynski, Jr. Her commitment to her family and faith was given with great love and adoration and her prayerful devotion to Our Blessed Mother.