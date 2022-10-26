HAMMOND, IN - Patricia A. Curtis, age 81, of Hammond, IN passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022.

Patricia is survived by her children: Donald (Lisa) Curtis, Michael Tod (Therese) Curtis; grandchildren: Bailey (Vin) Molina, Brittany Curtis, Ashley Curtis, Tiffany (Caleb) Curtis; great-grandchildren: Roman Molina, Freya Molina and Atlas Molina. Patricia was preceded in passing by her parents: Arthur and Gertrude Griese; and her dog, Ceasar.

A Funeral Service will take place on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 12:00 PM at LAHAYNE FUNERAL HOME located at 6955 Southeastern Avenue, Hammond, IN with Pastor Donald Stock of St. Paul Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will follow at Concordia Cemetery, Hammond. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 12:00 PM.

Patricia was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Munster. She worked as a bookkeeper for the Boy Scouts and was also a bookkeeper and treasurer for the Progressive Steelworkers Credit Union and enjoyed working the polls during election times. She enjoyed cooking and was very proud of her earned title of Grandma. Patricia's favorite past time was traveling to the Cottage in Michigan as she considered this her second home.