CROWN POINT, IN - Patricia A. Figurski (nee Szott), age 79, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

Patricia is survived by her husband of 57 years, Richard; and three children: Julie Figurski, Jessica Figurski and Stephen Figurski.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents: John and Helen Szott; and sister: Laurie.

Patricia was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She was on the precinct committee for the democratic party in Crown Point. Patricia worked in the banking industry most of her life. She was an avid reader and loved to watch old-time T.V. shows, especially "Murder She Wrote".

Patricia was a loving mother and wife.

Arrangements entrusted to Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre in Crown Point, IN. Private Services for the family were held. Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery in Justice, IL.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Patricia's name to St. Jude Children's Hospital or the Crown Point Fire Department.

