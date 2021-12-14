CEDAR LAKE - Patricia A. Gembala, age 84, of Cedar Lake, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021. She is survived by her son Tim (Cheryl) Gembala; daughter Lisa Gembala; grandchildren: Kelsey, Camerron, Kendra Gembala, Tiffany Layman, and John Gianopolis; great-grandchildren: Kaya and Russell; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter Gembala and daughter Lori Gembala.

Visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave in St. John, on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 from 4:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Thursday at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Holy Name Church Cemetery. Pat enjoyed reading, doing crosswords, and her dogs; but her true love was her grandchildren.