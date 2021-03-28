MUNSTER, IN - Patricia A. Giancola, age 77, late of Munster, IN formerly of the East Side of Chicago, passed away March 22, 2021. Beloved wife of Walter Giancola for 58 years. Loving mother of Joseph (Sandra) Giancola and Gina (Mark Reisman) Knight. Cherished grandmother of Joshua Knight and Allison Giancola. Dearest sister of Frank (Linda) McNicholas, John (Sandi) McNicholas, and Michael (Debbie) McNicholas. Dear sister in law of Albert (Jennifer) Giancola, Thomas (Bonnie) Giancola, and the late John (late Mary) Giancola. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.