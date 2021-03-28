MUNSTER, IN - Patricia A. Giancola, age 77, late of Munster, IN formerly of the East Side of Chicago, passed away March 22, 2021. Beloved wife of Walter Giancola for 58 years. Loving mother of Joseph (Sandra) Giancola and Gina (Mark Reisman) Knight. Cherished grandmother of Joshua Knight and Allison Giancola. Dearest sister of Frank (Linda) McNicholas, John (Sandi) McNicholas, and Michael (Debbie) McNicholas. Dear sister in law of Albert (Jennifer) Giancola, Thomas (Bonnie) Giancola, and the late John (late Mary) Giancola. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Patricia was a longtime dedicated employee of Attorney's Title and a volunteer at Munster Community Hospital.
Visitation Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. until time of service at 7:30 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Hospice of the Calumet Area preferred. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.