Patricia A. Hensen (nee Potts)

CROWN POINT, IN — Patricia A. Hansen (nee Potts), age 81, late of Crown Point, IN and formerly of the East Side passed away on October 18, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Robert L. Hansen, Sr. Loving mother of Cheryl Bowers, Robert L. (Linda) Hansen, Jr., David (Amy) Hansen and Marcie Maro. Devoted grandmother of Arielle Bowers, Robert L. Hansen, III, Ruth Hansen, McKenna Hansen, Luke Hansen, Jacob Maro and Chloe Maro. Dearest daughter of the late Leroy F. and late Helen Potts. Dear sister of late Raymond (Rose) Potts, late William (late Joyce) Potts, Jr. and late Thomas (late Dolores) Potts. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.