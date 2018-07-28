ST. JOHN, IN - Patricia A. Keilman, age 76, of St. John passed away July 24, 2018. She is survived by her husband Frank Keilman; son Dan (Angie) Keilman; daughters Deanne (Tony) Damico and Patrice (Todd) Goble; son Eric (Amanda) Keilman; grandchildren Emily, A.J., Amanda, Caroline, Thomas, Alex, Andrew, Matthew and Lola; siblings Paul (Roberta), Tom (Amy), Rev. Chuck, Joe (Pam) and Mary Herman; caregivers Donna Hill, Deja Crews, D'Lee Emro and Arniece Johnson. She is preceded in death by parents George and Alvina Herman.
Funeral services will be on Monday July 30, 2018 beginning with prayers at 9:30 a.m. at FAGEN- MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave., St. John followed by a mass at St. John the Evangelist Day Chapel, 9350 Wicker Ave., St. John, IN at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Patricia was a very active member of the Carmelite Guild. In lieu of flowers memorials in Patricia's name to the Carmelite Home for Girls, East Chicago, IN; The Shrine of Christ's Passion, or the Alzheimer's Association would be appreciated.