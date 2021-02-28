LEMONT, IL - Patricia A. Lewin (nee Ference), age 72, of Lemont, IL, formerly of Whiting, IN passed away February 8, 2021. Devoted wife of the late Hilel H. Lewin. Loving sister of Robert (Pamela) Ference. Beloved niece of Josephine "Jo" Patrick. Pat was also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nicholas and Ann (nee Patrick).

She was employed by Prudential Life Insurance Company and McGraw-Hill Publishing as an Analyst. Pat, born in Whiting, IN, attended St. John the Baptist grade school, George Rogers Clark High School, and graduated from Indiana State University. She enjoyed gardening, reading, baking, traveling, tutoring, and celebrated Christmas quite well.

Visitation will be Monday, March 1, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the Petkus Lemont Funeral Home, 12401 S. Archer Ave., (at Derby Rd.), Lemont, IL 60439. Religious Services at 6:00 P.M. Relatives and friends will gather at St. John the Baptist Church, 1849 Lincoln Avenue, Whiting, IN. 46394, on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. Interment along with her husband, Hilel at St.John/St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, IN. following Mass. 800-994-7600 or www.petkusfuneralhomes.com.