Patricia A. Miller

July 23, 1933 - July 20, 2022

WHITING - Patricia A. Miller, age 88, of Whiting, IN passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, with her family by her side. She was born July 23, 1933 to the late John and Mary Norris in Hillsdale, IN.

Patricia is survived by her loving children: Stephen (Elaine) Miller, Debra (Ronald) Frey, Robert (Peggy) Miller and Timothy Miller; adoring grandchildren: Adam (Jenny) Buchta, Michael (Gabrielle) Frey, Aaron (Teara) Miller, LeeAnn (Ron) Perez, Timothy Miller and Steven Miller; cherished great-grandchildren: Logan, Noah, Kayson, Oaklynn, Reese, Merick and Aurora.

Patricia was happily married to Edward Miller for 53 years, until he passed in 2006. Together, they enjoyed dancing, roller-skating, gardening, raising their children and spending time with family and friends. Patricia was a devoted wife, loving mother and immaculate homemaker who will be greatly missed by all who shared in her life.

Visitation will be held at Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8941 Kleinman Road in Highland, IN on Sunday, July 24, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by interment at Chapel Lawn in Crown Point, IN.

Patricia's family would like to thank her devoted caregivers who helped her in her time of need. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area.

